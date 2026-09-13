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Grenada Hills shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A person is dead and another was wounded after two men allegedly approached their vehicle and shot inside in Grenada Hills early Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting was reported at 2:01 a.m. in the 17000 block of Yarmouth Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two people were shot inside a vehicle.

One of the victims, who remains unidentified publicly, was pronounced dead. The other was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigations revealed that two men approached the vehicle on foot before the shooting. It's unclear if those suspects had a prior relationship with those victims, or if the shooting was random.

The alleged shooters fled the scene on foot. No additional details were immediately made available.

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