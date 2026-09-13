Grenada Hills shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A person is dead and another was wounded after two men allegedly approached their vehicle and shot inside in Grenada Hills early Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting was reported at 2:01 a.m. in the 17000 block of Yarmouth Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two people were shot inside a vehicle.

One of the victims, who remains unidentified publicly, was pronounced dead. The other was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigations revealed that two men approached the vehicle on foot before the shooting. It's unclear if those suspects had a prior relationship with those victims, or if the shooting was random.

The alleged shooters fled the scene on foot. No additional details were immediately made available.