Greg Berlanti to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hollywood executive Greg Berlanti will receive his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The star will be unveiled in a ceremony set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at 6420 Hollywood Boulevard, where Sarah Schecter, Berlanti's production partner, Ryan Murphy, "Glee" creator and longtime friend and Peter Roth, former Warner Brothers Television chairman and CEO, will speak on their colleague's accomplishments.

Berlanti also spoke at Roth's ceremony back in October 2021.

His extensive list of television productions is perhaps best known for hit series like "Dawson's Creek," "You," "Riverdale," "Arrow," "The Flash," "Everwood" and "Brothers & Sisters."

He also has seen success as in the film industry, directing "The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy," "Life as We Know It" and "Love, Simon."

Originally hired as a writer for "Dawson's Creek" in 1997, Berlanti's talent quickly saw him earn an executive production role after just one season with the show. In the time since he's had a hand in 16 television productions as a writer, and 28 exclusively as an executive producer.

Berlanti has been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards, once in 2013 for Outstanding Miniseries or Movie for "Political Animals" and again in 2021 for Outstanding Comedy Series in HBO MAX's "The Flight Attendant."

He currently holds the record for the most different live-action different scripted series airing on separate platforms and networks with 18.

Berlanti's star will be the 2,724th to adorn the Walk of Fame.