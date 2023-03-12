Watch CBS News
Local News

Greater-alarm blaze hits metal processing business downtown

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Greater-alarm blaze hits metal processing business downtown
Greater-alarm blaze hits metal processing business downtown 00:56

Firefighters battled a blaze in a 7,000-square- foot metal processing business in downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening from outside the building while protecting nearby structures.

The fire was reported at 10:17 p.m. at 826 S. Santa Fe Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange.

Smoke was showing from the rear when firefighters arrived and quickly grew to heavy flames, Prange said.

"There is a potential for hazardous chemicals and metals that may react with water inside this type of business," Prange said. "Firefighters are now in defensive mode."

No injuries were immediately reported.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 11:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.