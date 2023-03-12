Greater-alarm blaze hits metal processing business downtown

Firefighters battled a blaze in a 7,000-square- foot metal processing business in downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening from outside the building while protecting nearby structures.

The fire was reported at 10:17 p.m. at 826 S. Santa Fe Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange.

Smoke was showing from the rear when firefighters arrived and quickly grew to heavy flames, Prange said.

"There is a potential for hazardous chemicals and metals that may react with water inside this type of business," Prange said. "Firefighters are now in defensive mode."

No injuries were immediately reported.