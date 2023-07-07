Grandmother, grandson killed in head-on crash in Van Nuys

Heartbroken Van Nuys woman talks about crash that killed her son and mother

Words cannot describe the Anna Tobar Calderon's family is feeling.

Last Thursday, Tobar Calderon said she was stopped at a red light, behind the car carrying her son Yeshua and his grandmother, who was visiting from El Salvador, along with his stepsister and her boyfriend. The group was heading to dinner. Tobar Calderon said everything happened so fast.

She said her son, mother and daughter on the ground after a white Honda Accord hit them head-on. Investigators said the driver crossed over into oncoming traffic and slammed into the family's car on Woodley Avenue, near Victory Boulevard.

Paramedics rushed Tobar Calderon's mother and son to the hospital but it was too late. The pair died.

"We stayed there (for) one hour with the doctors who tried to save his life," said Roldan Calderon, the boy's father.

The other people in the family's car were also hurt but survived. The Los Angeles Police Department said the driver of the other car is in critical condition. The family believed the driver was under the influence, something investigators haven't confirmed.

"There was a witness who reported seeing that the person had been drinking and I believe smoking marijuana at the park prior to that," said Tiffany Feder, a family friend.

As investigators work to see what caused the crash, this family is holding on to memories. They said their son just graduated preschool, had a zest for life, loved football and was always smiling.

"He was so special," said Calderon. "He is a little angel. He [takes] my heart with him.

No one ha been arrested for the crash as of yet.