Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Robbery suspect found dead inside Granada Hills home after hours-long standoff

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Police found an alleged robbery suspect dead inside of a Granada Hills home after an hours-long standoff on Tuesday. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers told CBS Los Angeles that they were pursuing a robbery suspect in the 15600 block of Celtic Street when they barricaded themselves inside of the home. 

When officers finally entered the property hours later, the suspect was found dead. They have not yet been identified and a cause of death has not been revealed. 

Police did not provide exact details on the robbery the suspect was wanted for, but they said that the suspect was not shot by officers.

No further information was provided. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue