Robbery suspect found dead inside Granada Hills home after hours-long standoff

Police found an alleged robbery suspect dead inside of a Granada Hills home after an hours-long standoff on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers told CBS Los Angeles that they were pursuing a robbery suspect in the 15600 block of Celtic Street when they barricaded themselves inside of the home.

When officers finally entered the property hours later, the suspect was found dead. They have not yet been identified and a cause of death has not been revealed.

Police did not provide exact details on the robbery the suspect was wanted for, but they said that the suspect was not shot by officers.

No further information was provided.