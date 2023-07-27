Granada Hills fire jumps the roadway and snarls 118 Freeway traffic

A fire that jumped across the Ronald Reagan 118 Freeway in Granada Hills is burning close to structures around 2:30 p.m.

Eastbound lanes along the 118 in the affected area are closed as firefighters respond. Four helicopters assisted with water drops to get the flames under control.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are working to contain the fire and are asking for the closure of the westbound freeway offramp at Balboa Boulevard.

Approximately 1/4 acre of grass burned on the south side of the 118 Freeway at Balboa. That fire jumped the freeway and grew to about 3/4 acre on the north side, threatening structures.

Around 3:20 p.m. it was reported that all forward progress of the fire stopped, no structures were affected and there were no injuries.

This is a developing story.