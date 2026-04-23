Man hospitalized after Granada Hills bar fight leads to stabbing

A man was hospitalized early Thursday after a bar fight led to a stabbing at a Granada Hills bar, according to police.

It happened at around 12:20 a.m. at a bar called Sugar Suite, in the 11800 block of Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department officers said.

Circumstances leading up to the fight remain under investigation and the suspect has not yet been located. Police only described the suspect as a male adult.

Video from the scene shows a small crowd gathered outside the bar as the victim was wheeled into the back of a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance. He appeared to be alert as he was loaded into the vehicle.