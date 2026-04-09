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Semi truck crashes through center divider of 118 and 405 freeway transition in Granada Hills

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Parts of the transition road between the 118 and 405 freeways in Granada Hills were closed early Thursday morning after a semi truck crashed through the center divider, blocking multiple lanes. 

It happened at around 5:35 a.m. on eastbound lanes of SR-118 near the southbound I-405, according to the California Highway Patrol incident log for the crash. 

For unknown reasons, the big rig slammed through the cement divider and came to a stop while blocking the HOV lane on the eastbound side of the 118 and lanes heading west. 

screenshot-2026-04-09-062937.png
The semi truck that crashed through a center divider on the 118 Freeway, creating a multiple lane closure on April 9, 2026. CBS LA

A SigAlert was issued for the HOV and No. 1 lanes on the eastbound 118, as well as the HOV and lanes No.1 through No. 3 heading west at the 405 Freeway. They did not say how long the closures were expected to last. 

It's unclear how many other vehicles were involved in the collision and if there were any injuries resulting from the incident. 

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