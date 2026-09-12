Graham Pauley hits 2-run homer to help Marlins beat Dodgers 4-3 and snap 4-game skid

Graham Pauley hit a two-run homer, Griffin Conine and Otto Lopez both reached four times and the Miami Marlins overcame an early deficit to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Saturday afternoon.

The win snapped a four-game skid for the Marlins and ended a season-high eight-game win streak for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who still have a comfortable division lead over second-place San Diego.

Lopez had two hits and reached on a hit-by-pitch and a walk. Conine singled twice, doubled and walked for the Marlins, who are third in the NL East.

The Marlins pulled within one in the ninth against closer Pete Fairbanks. Josue De Paula drew a two-out, four-pitch walk, advanced on defensive indifference and scored on Hunter Feduccia's single to make it 4-3. Fairbanks then retired pinch-hitter Will Smith on a lineout for his 19th save.

Pauley's drive to right-center against Tyler Glasnow (4-1) tied it 2-2 in the second before Lopez's go-ahead RBI single. Glasnow allowed four runs, five hits and struck out seven over four innings.

The Dodgers took an early 2-0 lead on back-to-back home runs by Mookie Betts and Max Muncy in the first but were limited to just two hits the rest of the game.

Betts drove a 2-2 splitter from Tyler Phillips 399 feet to left-center for his 20th homer of the season. Muncy connected on a 1-1 sinker for his 28th.

Phillips struck out three and walked three over 3 2/3 innings before being lifted in the fourth at 68 pitches. Cade Gibson (4-1) got four outs in 1 1/3 innings of relief for the win.

Esteury Ruiz replaced Owen Caissie in the third after the right fielder left with right hamstring tightness after drawing a walk and scoring on Pauley's homer.

Up next

Dodgers RHP Emmet Sheehan (5-8, 5.08) will start Sunday's series finale against Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (7-11, 3.94).