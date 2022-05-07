Graduation ceremony held for 54 new LAPD officers
The Los Angeles Police Department held a graduation ceremony for 54 new officers.
The ceremony, led by LAPD Chief Michel Moore, was held at the police academy at located at1880 North Academy Drive in Elysian Park.
The graduating class included 46 men and eight women. Each new officer had to complete 912 hours of training during the course of 24 weeks, the LAPD said.
