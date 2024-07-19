Gov. Newsom's office says state is monitoring California impacts of the global computer outage

Massive Microsoft outage impacts flights at SMF Massive Microsoft outage impacts flights at SMF 04:01

SACRAMENTO – Computer systems across the world and across the Sacramento area are recovering after a massive outage that started Thursday night.

The problem stems from an issue with systems linked to Microsoft and the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike.

Companies across the world, from media outlets and airline companies, started getting the "Blue Screen of Death" on their computers.

Law enforcement agencies are saying that critical infrastructure, like 911 services, has not been affected by the outage.

In a statement, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office says the state is coordinating with local emergency officials to address any lingering impacts of the outage.

California is coordinating with local emergency officials and other critical infrastructure partners to address the impacts of this outage. At this time, there are no reports of impacts to life-safety public services in California. https://t.co/Do9dt1Fcaf — California Governor (@CAgovernor) July 19, 2024

"At this time, there are no reports of impacts to life-safety public services in California," the governor's office wrote.

While CrowdStrike has said they've rolled out a fix, not every system has recovered.

Sacramento International Airport, in particular, has continued to feel the domino effects of the outage into Friday morning. Travelers are dealing with canceled flights and are scrambling to rebook.

Officials at SMF are urging travelers to get to the airport early and check with their airlines for the latest information on their flights.