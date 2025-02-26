Watch CBS News
Gov. Newsom announces major statewide economic initiative with targeted support to help LA's recovery

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the California Jobs First Economic Blueprint Wednesday afternoon, with targeted support to expedite Los Angeles' economic recovery.

Newsom's announcement is a major statewide economic initiative that includes new funding separate from the already existing blueprint that was introduced three years ago. The initiative takes a bottom-up economic vision to guide the state's investments for growth, innovation, and access to good-paying jobs.   

California Governor Gavin Newsom, right, surveys damage in Pacific Palisades with CalFire's Nick Schuler during the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, CA. Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

The governor's office has been working to ensure economic wealth is shared equally throughout the 13 regions of the state. So far, $287 million has been invested in the effort and an additional $140 million in resources was announced by Newsom. 

Moving forward, the initiative will focus on the strengths and needs of regions to continue to advance job creation and the growth of good-paying jobs, Newsom's office said. 

