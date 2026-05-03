Gopher Fire fully contained after burning nearly 70 acres in Riverside County

Riverside County firefighters have fully contained the Gopher Fire, which broke out in southern Riverside County on Saturday afternoon and temporarily forced evacuation orders for some residents.

The blaze, which was reported at around 2:40 p.m. near Highway 79 and Sage Road in the Aguanga area, burned just about 67 acres before Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department crews reported 100% containment on Sunday night.

Evacuation orders were briefly issued for some residents living in the surrounding area. All residents have since been allowed to return home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters said that no injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.