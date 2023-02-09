Go-To Girlfriend: Valentine's Day gifts for every love in your life

Have you found that perfect present for Valentine's Day? Lifestyle expert and "The Go-To Girlfriend" Sadie Murray has gifts for every love in your life.

THE COFFEE LOVER

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

https://store.coffeebean.com/collections/valentines-day-coffee-tea-bundles

FREE drink and other perks such as a free bakery item and 10% off your order for a month for a limited time only and for new members of The Coffee Bean® Rewards app.

Valentine's Day BOGO – 2/12-2/14

Details – after 2pm, any reg/large beverage – buy one get one free (perfect afternoon surprise for you valentine, galentine or bestie)!

THE CHOCOLATE LOVER

Aplenty at Amazon Fresh

Shop Valentine's Day snacks and sweet treats here online at Amazon Fresh or visit one of the 18 local Amazon Fresh stores in the LA area, offering shoppers a wide selection of high-quality, delicious foods.

THE SPA LOVER

Tree Hut Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub & Whipped Body Butter

Available at Target or TreeHutShea.com

THE BEAUTY LOVER

Kosas Plump + Juicy Collagen Lip Balm

Sephora.com

THE SPIRITS LOVER

Calirosa Rosa Blanco

Now through 2/15, Calirosa is offering 14% off on shop.calirosatequila.com with code TEQUILALOVER

THE STYLE & FASHION LOVER

Amazon Style

Amazon.com

The Amazon Style store is located at The Americana at Brand in Glendale

