Go-To Girlfriend: Valentine's Day gifts for every love in your life
Have you found that perfect present for Valentine's Day? Lifestyle expert and "The Go-To Girlfriend" Sadie Murray has gifts for every love in your life.
THE COFFEE LOVER
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
https://store.coffeebean.com/collections/valentines-day-coffee-tea-bundles
FREE drink and other perks such as a free bakery item and 10% off your order for a month for a limited time only and for new members of The Coffee Bean® Rewards app.
Valentine's Day BOGO – 2/12-2/14
Details – after 2pm, any reg/large beverage – buy one get one free (perfect afternoon surprise for you valentine, galentine or bestie)!
THE CHOCOLATE LOVER
Aplenty at Amazon Fresh
Shop Valentine's Day snacks and sweet treats here online at Amazon Fresh or visit one of the 18 local Amazon Fresh stores in the LA area, offering shoppers a wide selection of high-quality, delicious foods.
THE SPA LOVER
Tree Hut Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub & Whipped Body Butter
Available at Target or TreeHutShea.com
THE BEAUTY LOVER
Kosas Plump + Juicy Collagen Lip Balm
THE SPIRITS LOVER
Calirosa Rosa Blanco
Now through 2/15, Calirosa is offering 14% off on shop.calirosatequila.com with code TEQUILALOVER
THE STYLE & FASHION LOVER
Amazon Style
The Amazon Style store is located at The Americana at Brand in Glendale
