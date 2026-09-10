Video shows bear wandering through San Gabriel Valley shopping center

Video posted to social media shows a bear slowly wandering through a shopping center in the San Gabriel Valley in broad daylight this week, much to the surprise of shoppers and employees who were working at the time.

It happened at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday outside of Alur Studios, which is part of a strip mall located off U.S. Route 66 and Los Cerritos Road in Glendora.

The footage shows the bear sauntering past the front door of the hair salon before walking out of frame. Moments later, some employees run from the store to catch a glimpse of the rare visitor.

"I look and I just see beautiful brown-golden hair, and I'm, like, looking, and I stand up cause I was sitting down working," said Jessica Ruiz, the co-owner of Alur Studios. "Is that a bear? Oh shoot, that's really a bear! And he's just casually walking down our hallway right here."

More footage shows the bear also walking around the backlot behind the studios before wandering away.