Glendora police catch teen thieves with 14 stolen catalytic converters

Two teenagers led police on a short pursuit as they were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at a Glendora movie theater Friday night.

It was around 11:50 p.m. when Glendora police got a call regarding a possible catalytic converter theft in progress at a parking structure near AMC Glendora 12 on E. Gladstone Street. When they arrived, they saw the suspects fleeing the area.

An attempted traffic stop triggered a chase, which eventually ended in Azusa. The two teens tried to run from their vehicle but were caught by police and arrested.

In their car, police found 14 stolen catalytic converters, a loaded handgun and tools used to cut the converters from vehicles.

