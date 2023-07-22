Watch CBS News
Glendora police catch teen thieves with 14 stolen catalytic converters

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Two teenagers led police on a short pursuit as they were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at a Glendora movie theater Friday night.

It was around 11:50 p.m. when Glendora police got a call regarding a possible catalytic converter theft in progress at a parking structure near AMC Glendora 12 on E. Gladstone Street. When they arrived, they saw the suspects fleeing the area.

An attempted traffic stop triggered a chase, which eventually ended in Azusa. The two teens tried to run from their vehicle but were caught by police and arrested.

In their car, police found 14 stolen catalytic converters, a loaded handgun and tools used to cut the converters from vehicles. 

Glendora Police recovered 14 stolen catalytic converters from two teen thieves Friday evening. Glendora Police Department
First published on July 22, 2023 / 12:47 PM

