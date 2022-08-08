Glendora all-star team's dreams of playing in little league world series come up short

It was a tough break for the Glendora American Little League baseball team on Sunday.

The team full of all-star players from the Glendora area came up one game short of reaching the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Va., losing the game on a wild pitch against Arizona Sidewinder little league.

A brutal ending for a team of 12-year-old boys who love to play baseball.

"Some of these boys have been together since they were 6 or 7 years old," one dad told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner.

CBSLA

Parents, families and fans of the Glendora all-stars packed the stands in San Bernardino Sunday afternoon to watch the game.

The team made it to the state championship last season, at 11-years-old.

Salazar is the mother of Glendora's catcher Jude Muñoz. She and her younger son provided plenty of moral support for the Glendora all-stars every pitch.

"I'm super excited. So proud of them, they're such a great team," Salazar said.

Jude's younger brother, Cade, told Reiner he sees a lot of positives in his older brother's game.

"I think he has lots of great potential to play the position, I'm really proud of him and what he's done this past year," the younger Muñoz brother said.

In an elimination game, it's inevitable that one team will be celebrating and one team will be disappointed.

It's also emotional for both the players, and their parents.

Gustavo and Jessica Calcanas watched their son Joshua get a hit and score runs for the Glendora all-star team.

"It's very awesome - he's been working hard at it, the team's been working hard at it," Gustavo Calcanas said.

Frank Bush didn't have a kid on this team, but has been a loyal fan of the Glendora all-stars for years.

"I've been coming every year for 12 years and to finally come down and be with the team that's here - I can't tell you how exciting that is," Bush said.

Bush said he understands how devastated the players are to come one game short of reaching the pinnacle of little league baseball but added that there is a lot for the boys to be proud of moving forward.

"It hurts, but I'm so proud of these kids that they made it this far," Bush said. "It's tough to lose that way. They're going to cry for a little while, but they're going to be fine. Good bunch of kids, they played great."