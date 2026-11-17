Glendale Water and Power customers face a potential water rate increase as the City Council weighs a proposal Tuesday night.

City officials on Tuesday said the 45% hike starts this year, down from last week's proposed 53% increase. From there, they said there would be 11% and 10% hikes by 2030.

Currently, GWP manages 16 active groundwater wells, 28 reservoirs and over 400 miles of pipeline.

Officials argue the increases are necessary to fix aging infrastructure, including century-old pipes that could become a public safety concern. A GWP spokesperson, who was at Tuesday's meeting, said the raise is to protect the reliability of water quality, firefighting services and to keep residents safe.

"We must invest now to fix low water pressure in neighborhoods within the city and protect our system from extreme weather," GWP said on the city's website.

Glendale relies on its imports from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California for 60% to 70% of its water supply.

Since 2022, MWD's rates have increased by approximately 34 percent. GWP says it can no longer absorb these costs.

Customer billing consists of several components. The first is a fixed monthly meter charge based on water meter size. The second is based on water usage; the higher the use, the higher the payment.

The proposal shifts all customer classes from three tiers to two tiers to reflect the difference between local groundwater and MWD-imported water costs, and adds charges across seven elevation pump zones where uphill pumping costs more, according to the City of Glendale.

During Tuesday night's meeting, many Glendale residents said that if the rate hike takes effect, they'll no longer be able to afford to live in Glendale.

"I have lived here my whole life. I live in the same house I grew up in, and I'm looking at the really sad part that I might leave," said resident Kirsten Winter. "I don't want to. This is why I'm so passionate."

Residents contend that the process to increase their rates lacked transparency.

"We want transparency. We want them to go back to the drawing board, and when they studied how to get money, they only looked at ratepayers," resident Beth Brooks said.