Hate crime investigation launched after Glendale residents find swastikas drawn in their neighborhood

Police have launched a hate crime investigation in Glendale after residents reported finding several swastikas drawn in chalk throughout their neighborhood over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Adams Hill community at around 8 a.m. on Sunday after a victim found that a swastika had been drawn on their driveway overnight, said an Instagram post from the Glendale Police Department.

Upon canvassing the area, officers found more swastikas drawn in chalk on sidewalks and other driveways, the post said.

"Later that evening, at approximately 7:30 p.m., another swastika symbol was found on a fire hydrant in the 800 block of E. Palmer Avenue," police said.

The release said that detectives are investigating the incident by using "investigative tools and technologies" as they work to identify the suspect or suspects responsible.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact GPD at (818) 548-3127.