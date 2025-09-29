Watch CBS News
Local News

Hate crime investigation launched after Glendale residents find swastikas drawn in their neighborhood

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police have launched a hate crime investigation in Glendale after residents reported finding several swastikas drawn in chalk throughout their neighborhood over the weekend. 

Officers were called to the Adams Hill community at around 8 a.m. on Sunday after a victim found that a swastika had been drawn on their driveway overnight, said an Instagram post from the Glendale Police Department. 

Upon canvassing the area, officers found more swastikas drawn in chalk on sidewalks and other driveways, the post said. 

"Later that evening, at approximately 7:30 p.m., another swastika symbol was found on a fire hydrant in the 800 block of E. Palmer Avenue," police said. 

The release said that detectives are investigating the incident by using "investigative tools and technologies" as they work to identify the suspect or suspects responsible. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact GPD at (818) 548-3127. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue