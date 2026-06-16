Police arrest man after fight turns into shooting in Glendale over weekend

Glendale Police Department officers arrested a man who allegedly opened fire during an argument over the weekend.

In a news release, police said that they were called to the 200 block of N. Brand Boulevard at around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, they learned that the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into a fight when the suspect brandished a firearm.

"A physical altercation then occurred, during which a single shot was fired, striking the victim," the release said. "The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers' arrival."

The victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.

They said that Glendale PD's Robbery-Homicide detectives were contacted to assume the investigation before they were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old North Hollywood man Ricardo Fernandez. Police say that the suspect and victim were unknown to each other before the fight broke out.

At around 2 p.m. that same day, police and members of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Fugitive Regional Task Force located Fernandez at his home and took him into custody.

He was booked at the Glendale City Jail for assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, police said. His case has been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.

As their investigation into the incident remains ongoing, police asked anyone who may know more to contact them at 818-548-4840.