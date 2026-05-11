Glendale releases list of unclaimed checks and deposits from the last 3 years

The City of Glendale released a list of hundreds of unclaimed checks and deposits from the last three years.

The list contains more than 300 checks and deposits, some totaling as low as $15 and others totaling $30,000. If any resident or business sees their name on the city's list of unclaimed property, they can submit a claim form through the city's Finance Department or the city's website.

The claim forms are available at the Finance Department's front desk at 141 N. Glendale Ave., Room 346 or on the city's website.

Anyone with questions about unclaimed checks can call the city's Accounts Payable office at (818) 548-3907. Questions about unclaimed deposits can be directed to the city's Finance Department at (818) 548-3243.

The city released the list in hopes of finding the rightful owners. However, if the checks and deposits remain unclaimed by June 30, they become property of the City of Glendale.

Checks or deposits under $15 that have been unclaimed for more than a year may automatically be transferred to the city's general fund.