Glendale: Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

By KCAL-News Staff

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Glendale on Friday. 

Officers with the Glendale Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Mariposa Street at around 5:30 p.m. after learning of the shooting. 

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity remains undisclosed. 

Investigators did not provide information on a motive or suspect in the fatal shooting. 

SkyCAL over the scene showed a large crime scene outside of what appeared to be an apartment complex in the area with clothing and a baseball bat littering the sidewalk. 

First published on June 24, 2023 / 3:58 PM

