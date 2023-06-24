Glendale: Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

One dead following shooting in Glendale

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Glendale on Friday.

Officers with the Glendale Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Mariposa Street at around 5:30 p.m. after learning of the shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity remains undisclosed.

Investigators did not provide information on a motive or suspect in the fatal shooting.

SkyCAL over the scene showed a large crime scene outside of what appeared to be an apartment complex in the area with clothing and a baseball bat littering the sidewalk.