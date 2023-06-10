Glendale police investigating alleged hate crime after derogatory term keyed onto man's car

The Glendale Police Department has launched a hate crime investigation after a man said his car had several terms including, a derogatory term, and "It's ok to be queer," were keyed onto his car.

The alleged vandalism happened between 9 p.m. Thursday night and Friday afternoon in the 600 block of East Lomita Avenue. Police said the owner parked his car overnight and noticed the etched messages on his passenger side, rear panel, roof and hood in the morning. He reported it to the department on Friday afternoon, after he hailed down a passing officer.

Police said the alleged vandals etched "It's ok to be queer," among other phrases, on the man's car. Glendale Police Department

According to police, the suspects carved "It's ok to be queer," "Pride," "Stop Hating," and "LGBTQ." A derogatory term referring to Armenians was also keyed onto the hood of the car, officers said.

The department said they are investigating this vandalism as a hate crime.

"The Glendale Police Department stands with our community against all hate. We are committed to protecting those who live, work, or visit Glendale and maintaining a safe and inclusive community," the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information related to the case should call officers at (818) 548-4911. Those wishing to stay anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip at their website here.