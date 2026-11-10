21-year-old Glendale man arrested for fatally stabbing his mother, police say

A 21-year-old man was arrested for fatally stabbing his mother in Glendale on Monday, according to police.

In a news release, Glendale Police Department officers said they were called to the 500 block of Justin Avenue after someone called 911 to report "finding blood inside their home."

Upon arrival, officers checked inside the residence and found a woman in her 50s who was pronounced dead at the scene. She was found with multiple stab wounds, police said.

"Officers checking the area located a male seated inside a parked vehicle in the immediate area," the release said. "The male was detained and subsequently identified as the victim's son and the sole suspect in this investigation."

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Sebastian Landau. He was booked for murder at the Glendale Police Jail.

Glendale PD detectives said they recovered the weapon they believe Landau used in the stabbing.

Anyone who has more information was asked to contact detectives at 818-548-4840.