Glendale man suspected of impersonating police officer, trying to pull over motorist

A Glendale man faces charges of impersonating a police officer, according to Burbank police.

Charges are pending against 45-year-old Akop Ananyan, who was arrested on July 11 by officers responding to reports of a man believed to be posing as a peace officer pulling over motorists in the area of Alameda Avenue and Lake Street.

(credit: Burbank Police Department)

One motorist told officers he had been driving eastbound on the 134 Freeway, toward the northbound 5 Freeway, when he was suddenly cut off by a gold-colored Ford Crown Victoria. The Crown Victoria then moved behind the motorist's vehicle and lit it up with a red-and-blue flashing light and flashing headlights. Because the motorist was skeptical the Crown Victoria was a law enforcement vehicle, he called police.

The suspect vehicle, which had a lightbar attached to the upper portion of its windshield, was found parked at a gas station, at 201 West Alameda Avenue. A search of the vehicle revealed a scanner, a camera positioned on the dashboard, and a black-colored stainless steel BB gun from the front compartment, police said. When officers worked the lightbar, they saw it displayed a red-and-blue light, and found the vehicle had been equipped with a working siren.

The occupant of the vehicle was identified as Ananyan, who was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer, a misdemeanor. Burbank police have submitted charges against Ananyan for review by the Burbank City Attorney's Office.

Ananyan has since been released after posting $2,500 bail, and police say he is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 1.

Investigators, however, are contacting neighboring police agencies who may have reports of a suspicious vehicle pulling motorists over, and they believe there may be other victims in the Los Angeles County area. Anyone with information about a suspicious traffic stop or believes they are a victim can contact Burbank police Detective Kristiana Sanchez at (818) 238-3210.