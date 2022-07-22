Watch CBS News
Local News

Glendale man suspected of impersonating police officer, trying to pull over motorist

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 22 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 22 AM Edition) 02:32

A Glendale man faces charges of impersonating a police officer, according to Burbank police.

Charges are pending against 45-year-old Akop Ananyan, who was arrested on July 11 by officers responding to reports of a man believed to be posing as a peace officer pulling over motorists in the area of Alameda Avenue and Lake Street.

burbank-police-impersonator-vehicle.jpg
(credit: Burbank Police Department)

One motorist told officers he had been driving eastbound on the 134 Freeway, toward the northbound 5 Freeway, when he was suddenly cut off by a gold-colored Ford Crown Victoria. The Crown Victoria then moved behind the motorist's vehicle and lit it up with a red-and-blue flashing light and flashing headlights. Because the motorist was skeptical the Crown Victoria was a law enforcement vehicle, he called police.

The suspect vehicle, which had a lightbar attached to the upper portion of its windshield, was found parked at a gas station, at 201 West Alameda Avenue. A search of the vehicle revealed a scanner, a camera positioned on the dashboard, and a black-colored stainless steel BB gun from the front compartment, police said. When officers worked the lightbar, they saw it displayed a red-and-blue light, and found the vehicle had been equipped with a working siren.

The occupant of the vehicle was identified as Ananyan, who was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer, a misdemeanor. Burbank police have submitted charges against Ananyan for review by the Burbank City Attorney's Office.

Ananyan has since been released after posting $2,500 bail, and police say he is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 1. 

Investigators, however, are contacting neighboring police agencies who may have reports of a suspicious vehicle pulling motorists over, and they believe there may be other victims in the Los Angeles County area. Anyone with information about a suspicious traffic stop or believes they are a victim can contact Burbank police Detective Kristiana Sanchez at (818) 238-3210.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 11:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.