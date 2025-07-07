Glendale hospital under fire for allegedly allowing ICE to monitor patients

Glendale Memorial Hospital accused of collaborating with ICE as woman recovers from injuries

Activists and local politicians on Monday criticized a local hospital on allegations that it's aiding federal law enforcement in immigration enforcement matters.

During a news conference, community and union leaders, city and state representatives and more gathered outside Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital, where they accused the hospital of allowing officers working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to monitor patients.

According to a Facebook post by the Glendale Teachers Association, ICE detained a woman, Milagro Solis Portillo, in Sherman Oaks on July 3. The association claims Portillo was injured during the encounter with officers and was left handcuffed, covered in vomit for more than eight hours.

Her condition required hospitalization, and she'd been staying at Glendale Memorial since.

ICE, the association claims, then contracted private detention officers to monitor Portillo at all times during her hospital stay. The association says the situation has created a "hostile and frightening environment" for staff and other patients.

"I really want to emphasize what has taken place here at this hospital and what has occurred here, I think, is highly disturbing," said State Senator Sasha Renee Perez, who represents Glendale and much of the San Gabriel Valley. "[It] just highlights how aggressive the Trump administration has become in their pursuit to demonize and target our immigrant community."

In a statement, Dignity Health said it cannot prevent law enforcement or security from maintaining a presence in public areas of hospitals.

"Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital acknowledges the community's concerns regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and we share a desire to keep our neighbors safe," the statement reads. "The hospital cannot legally restrict law enforcement or security personnel from being present in public areas which include the hospital lobby/waiting area."

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. This is an ongoing story.