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Glendale police arrest hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed pedestrian

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Glendale police arrested a hit-and-run driver who allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian on Wednesday night. 

It happened at around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Colorado Street, a news release from the Glendale Police Department said. 

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, only identified as a man in his 60s, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. 

"Through witness descriptions, video footage, and an ALPR timestamped photograph, detectives were able to identify a possible suspect vehicle and its license plate," the Glendale PD release said. 

Investigators with the department's Traffic Bureau and Robbery-Homicide Unit used additional resources that allowed them to identify the vehicle's registered owner and the owner's listed address. 

"Through the detectives' investigation, the suspect was ultimately identified as 36-year-old Justin Ramirez of Los Angeles," police said. "Shortly after 1 a.m. on September 10, detectives located Ramirez at his place of employment in the 1200 block of East Colorado Street."

Ramirez was arrested and booked for felony hit-and-run, police said. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Glendale PD investigators at 818-548-4840. 

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