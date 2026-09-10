Glendale police arrest hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed pedestrian

Glendale police arrested a hit-and-run driver who allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian on Wednesday night.

It happened at around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Colorado Street, a news release from the Glendale Police Department said.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, only identified as a man in his 60s, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

"Through witness descriptions, video footage, and an ALPR timestamped photograph, detectives were able to identify a possible suspect vehicle and its license plate," the Glendale PD release said.

Investigators with the department's Traffic Bureau and Robbery-Homicide Unit used additional resources that allowed them to identify the vehicle's registered owner and the owner's listed address.

"Through the detectives' investigation, the suspect was ultimately identified as 36-year-old Justin Ramirez of Los Angeles," police said. "Shortly after 1 a.m. on September 10, detectives located Ramirez at his place of employment in the 1200 block of East Colorado Street."

Ramirez was arrested and booked for felony hit-and-run, police said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Glendale PD investigators at 818-548-4840.