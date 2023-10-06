Glendale coach and aide charged with molesting at least six elementary school boys

Prosecutors have charged a Glendale elementary school coach and aide for allegedly molesting at least six boys.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, Pedro Antonio Tellez worked with students with disabilities.

"It's heartbreaking and deeply disturbing when someone entrusted with such a role, and especially someone acting as a guardian to such a vulnerable group of children, chooses to violate the sacred trust that exists between educators, students and their families," District Attorney George Gascón said. "We will not tolerate such despicable acts within our community."

Tellez has been charged with eight felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under age 14. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Thursday.

The alleged molestations happened between 2018 and 2023. Investigators believed the attacks happened while he was working at various elementary schools in Glendale.

Police arrested Tellez after he allegedly inappropriately touched two students at John Muir Elementary School on Oct. 2.

The Glendale Police Department believes that there may be more victims. If you have any information about this case, officers urge you to contact detectives at (818) 548-4840.