Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after thieves steal safe from Glendale butcher shop

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway in Glendale after a pair of thieves allegedly stole a safe from a butcher shop last week. 

Police were called to Ararat Fish and Meat, located at 620 S. Glendale Avenue, at around 5:40 a.m. after learning of a burglary in progress, according to Glendale Police Department officers. 

They said that the business owner was watching the thieves on the security camera while it happened live. By the time officers arrived, the suspects had already fled from the area. 

Investigators say that they forced entry into the business. They were unable to identify the suspects, who were both wearing face coverings at the time of the burglary. 

The store's owner says that the thieves stole a safe that had approximately $12,000 inside. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue