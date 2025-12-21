Investigation underway after thieves steal safe from Glendale butcher shop

An investigation is underway in Glendale after a pair of thieves allegedly stole a safe from a butcher shop last week.

Police were called to Ararat Fish and Meat, located at 620 S. Glendale Avenue, at around 5:40 a.m. after learning of a burglary in progress, according to Glendale Police Department officers.

They said that the business owner was watching the thieves on the security camera while it happened live. By the time officers arrived, the suspects had already fled from the area.

Investigators say that they forced entry into the business. They were unable to identify the suspects, who were both wearing face coverings at the time of the burglary.

The store's owner says that the thieves stole a safe that had approximately $12,000 inside.