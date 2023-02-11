Give your dog some lovin' for a more confident and trusting pet
Kisses, hugs and baby talk -- turns out its not just for babies, dogs need a lot of TLC too.
Dog experts from Dogtopia of Upland explained that affection and attention makes pets comfortable, also building confidence and trust.
"They get a lot out of it. They get that trust, that bond that they form stronger with us, and they feel a little more confident and assured that their pet owners aren't just pet owners, that they are family too..." said Junior Hernandez of Dogtopia.
Here are some other dog-loving tips💗
Ear rub
The spot right behind the ears is a nerve center, when gently scratched it makes your dog feel relieved
Daily playtime
They will feel a great energy release afterwards
Teach them new tricks
Dogs are stimulated by learning new things
Hang time
Dogs love just hanging out with us around the house and yard or even running errands with us
Talk to them
They may not understand exactly what you're saying but they will pick up on your tone and affection
Cuddle
Daily cuddles show your pup you love them
Surprise treats
One of the best ways to show your dog love is by providing them with a quality meal or treat every once in a while
Respect your pup
Dogs like to have their own space and love to be treated accordingly. It creates a common understanding between you and your dog
Schedule a puppy party or playdate
Host a puppy party and/or keep playdates and keep your dog's social life healthy
Make eye contact
Make eye contact with your dog when you talk to them or give them a command. It can strengthen the bond you share and helps develop trust
for more features.