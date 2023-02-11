Give your dog some lovin' for a more confident and trusting pet

Kisses, hugs and baby talk -- turns out its not just for babies, dogs need a lot of TLC too.

Dog experts from Dogtopia of Upland explained that affection and attention makes pets comfortable, also building confidence and trust.

"They get a lot out of it. They get that trust, that bond that they form stronger with us, and they feel a little more confident and assured that their pet owners aren't just pet owners, that they are family too..." said Junior Hernandez of Dogtopia.

Here are some other dog-loving tips💗

Ear rub

The spot right behind the ears is a nerve center, when gently scratched it makes your dog feel relieved

Daily playtime

They will feel a great energy release afterwards

Teach them new tricks

Dogs are stimulated by learning new things

Hang time

Dogs love just hanging out with us around the house and yard or even running errands with us

Talk to them

They may not understand exactly what you're saying but they will pick up on your tone and affection

Cuddle

Daily cuddles show your pup you love them

Surprise treats

One of the best ways to show your dog love is by providing them with a quality meal or treat every once in a while

Respect your pup

Dogs like to have their own space and love to be treated accordingly. It creates a common understanding between you and your dog

Schedule a puppy party or playdate

Host a puppy party and/or keep playdates and keep your dog's social life healthy

Make eye contact

Make eye contact with your dog when you talk to them or give them a command. It can strengthen the bond you share and helps develop trust