Girl Scouts unveil new 'Raspberry Rally' cookie sold exclusively online

A new Girl Scout cookie is coming to a doorstep near you.

Girls Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and Girls Scouts of the USA unveiled their new cookie Tuesday - the Raspberry Rally cookie.

The cookie will join the roster of other fan favorites including Thin Mints, Trefoils, Samoas and Do-Si-Dos.

The Raspberry Rally has been described as a sister to the popular Thin Mint and features a dark chocolate coating covering a raspberry-flavored interior as opposed to a mint filling.

The new cookie will be sold exclusively online and shipped directly to customers. According to Girl Scout officials, the move is designed to enhance "girls' e-commerce and entrepreneurial skills."

Girl Scout cookie season begins in January.