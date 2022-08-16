Girl Scouts unveil new 'Raspberry Rally' cookie sold exclusively online
A new Girl Scout cookie is coming to a doorstep near you.
Girls Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and Girls Scouts of the USA unveiled their new cookie Tuesday - the Raspberry Rally cookie.
The cookie will join the roster of other fan favorites including Thin Mints, Trefoils, Samoas and Do-Si-Dos.
The Raspberry Rally has been described as a sister to the popular Thin Mint and features a dark chocolate coating covering a raspberry-flavored interior as opposed to a mint filling.
The new cookie will be sold exclusively online and shipped directly to customers. According to Girl Scout officials, the move is designed to enhance "girls' e-commerce and entrepreneurial skills."
Girl Scout cookie season begins in January.
