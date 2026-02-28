German star Marco Reus extends his stay with the LA Galaxy through 2027

German midfielder Marco Reus has extended his contract with the LA Galaxy through December 2027.

The Galaxy announced the extension Saturday for the 36-year-old Reus, who joined the Major League Soccer club in August 2024 after 12 successful years with Borussia Dortmund.

Reus immediately played an important role in the Galaxy's surge to their league-record sixth MLS Cup championship in late 2024, and he has been largely outstanding when healthy during his stateside tenure. He has 22 goal contributions in 42 matches, including five goals and nine assists last season.

"Marco brings an incredible level of quality, experience and leadership to our group," Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz said in a statement. "His professionalism and standards elevate everyone around him, both on the pitch and in the locker room. We're excited that Marco will continue to be a part of the Galaxy family."

Before he joined the Galaxy, Reus scored 170 goals from 2012 to 2024 for his hometown club and was twice selected as the German Footballer of the Year. Dortmund reached two Champions League finals while Reus became only the third player in Bundesliga history to have 100 goals and 100 assists.

Reus also was a regular for the German national team for more than a decade, but untimely injuries prevented him from playing in three of the four World Cup tournaments during that stretch.

Reus has been the Galaxy's captain for two matches early this year, and he assisted on their first goal of the season last week.