Gelof hits RBI groundout in 10th inning to give Athletics 3-2 win over Angels

Zack Gelof's fielder's choice groundout in the 10th inning drove in Nick Kurtz to give the Athletics a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

With the bases loaded and one out, Gelof hit a grounder off Ryan Zeferjahn (2-2) to shortstop Zach Neto, who got the force at second. However, second baseman Adam Frazier had trouble getting the ball out of his glove before the throw to first. Gelof was called out originally but the A's won a challenge and Kurtz scored from third.

In the bottom of the 10th, Mark Leiter Jr. retired the Angels to earn his fourth save. A's reliever Joel Kuhnel (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth inning. The Angels have lost 11 of their last 13 games.

Nolan Schanuel hit a two-run homer in the first to give the Angels a 2-0 lead.

Shea Langeliers doubled off the left center field wall with two outs in the sixth and Kurtz singled up the middle to drive in Langeliers and slice the Angels' lead to 2-1. It was Kurtz's 44th consecutive game reaching base, the longest streak in the majors this year.

The A's knotted the game 2-2 in the seventh after Darrell Hernaiz singled to left to drive in Gelof from third, chasing Angels starter José Soriano.

Soriano lasted 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and six hits while striking out seven.

A's starter Luis Severino went seven innings, giving up two runs and three hits while fanning 10.

Up next

A's LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-4, 3.93 ERA) will start opposite Padres RHP Walker Buehler (3-2, 5.01) on Friday night to start a three-game series in San Diego.

Angels RHP Grayson Rodriguez (0-1, 17.18) opens a three-game home series on Friday night versus the visiting Texas Rangers, who will go with RHP Jacob deGrom (3-3, 3.02).