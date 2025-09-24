Gov. Gavin Newsom tells Stephen Colbert "I fear we will not have an election in 2028 unless we wake up"

California Gov. Gavin Newsom took aim at the Trump administration during his guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night.

Repeating his charge that President Trump is trying to "rig the midterm elections," Newsom, a Democrat, told Colbert about his worry over democracy.

"I fear we will not have an election in 2028 unless we wake up," Newsom said.

Newsom also criticized what he characterized as the politicization of the Centers for Disease Control by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"We are making sure that our own independent analysis provides a list of recommendations based on facts, based on science, not based on b******t and fear," Newsom told Colbert.

Kennedy has been a long-time critic of the CDC, claiming it is "corrupt" and failed in its mission to keep Americans, particularly children, safe.

The Colbert appearance comes as Newsom's state gears up for a special election in November on Prop. 50, a redistricting push that could favor California Democrats in the upcoming midterm election.

Newsom has championed Prop. 50 in response to the redistricting push in Texas that could favor Republicans in that state.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, California's most recent Republican governor, has come out strongly against the redistricting push, stating during a talk at USC's International Day of Democracy recently, "the politicians want to take the power away from the people here in California and they want to take it back so that they have the power."

Newsom is in New York City for the yearly Climate Week gathering. He's scheduled to join former president Bill Clinton for the annual Clinton Global Initiative meeting Wednesday.

The California governor is also scheduled to speak with New York Times journalist David Gelles at the outlet's "Climate Forward" event.