Gavilan Fire: New 150-acre brush fire burning in Riverside County; evacuation orders issued

Riverside County firefighters are battling yet another brush fire, as a new blaze broke out Saturday afternoon near Gavilan Hills east of Perris.

KCAL News

Crews were dispatched to the cross of Gavilan Road and Idaleona Road at around 3:30 p.m. for the fire, which has been dubbed the Gavilan Fire.

As it stands, the blaze has burnt through approximately 150 acres of what firefighters call "heavy fuels." It is currently 0% contained.

Multiple water-dropping aircraft have already been dispatched to the area to assist with the firefight.

At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, firefighters issued evacuation orders for residents:

east of Gavilan Road, north of Santa Rosa Mine Road, west of Crescent Canyon Drive/Homestead Road and south of Gustin Road.



east of Norbert Street, north of El Nido Road, west of Lee/San Jacinto and south of Gustin Road.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for residents living:

south of Country Pine, east of Gold Valley

Update Sheets and Searchable Evacuation Maps:… pic.twitter.com/MWAUT5EuXy — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 16, 2023

Authorities have set up a care and reception center for displaced residents at Martin Luther King High School, located on 9301 Wood Road in Riverside. Large and small animals can also be taken to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, which is located at 6851 Van Buren Boulevard in Jurupa Valley.

With SkyCAL overhead, the flames could be seen creeping toward a group of structures and out buildings in the area.

One firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injury while battling the fire and has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Cal Fire says.

This is just the latest wildfire to break out in Riverside County in the last two days, as more than 8,000 acres have been torched between the Rabbit Fire in Lakeview, Reche Fire and the Highland Fire near Beaumont.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.