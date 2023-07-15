Lakeview: Rabbit Fire rips through 7,000 acres of brush; evacuation orders in place

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department units continue battling a roughly 7,000-acre brush fire burning in the area of Jack Rabbit Trail and Gilman Springs Road in the community of Lakeview, southeast of Moreno Valley.

Saturday around 1 p.m., CAL FIRE issued the following evacuation warning: North of County Landfill (Lambs Canyon Road), East of Highway 79 (Lambs Canyon), South of E. First Street and West of Manzanita Park Road.

They are asking people to avoid the area if possible to help keep roadways clear for emergency vehicles.

The Rabbit Fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Friday. As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, it was 5% contained with evacuation orders back in place late Saturday morning for the area north of Gilman Springs Road

A man was burned at the location, according to officials. Reports indicated he may have been in or near a vehicle that caught fire.

The victim was taken to Riverside University Health System-Medical Center in Moreno Valley for treatment.

California Highway Patrol officers and sheriff's deputies were diverting northbound vehicles away from Gilman Springs Road and onto Bridge Street, an officer said.

Additional road closures were in place for Highway 79 in the Lambs Canyon area from Gilman Springs Road to California Avenue.

Firefighters said Friday the fire was burning at a rapid rate of speed and quickly jumped from 20 acres to 600 acres. The fast-moving fire jumped to 1,500 acres at 7 p.m. and was at 2,815 acres by 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the areas:

north of Gilman Springs Road, east of Jack Rabbit Trail, south of First Street and west of California Avenue and Highway 79,

north and west of Highway 79, east of California Avenue and south of First Street,

north of Lamb Canyon Road, east of Highway 79, south of E. First Street and west of Manzanita Park Road.

Evacuation warnings have been ordered for dozens of residences:

north of Gilman Springs Road,

north and west of Highway 79, south of First Street and east of California Avenue,

north of East First Street, east of Jack Rabbit Trail, south of West Fourth Street and west of California Avenue,

east of Manzanita Park Road, west of Highland Springs Road, south of East First Street, north of Forest Boundary Line.

An interactive map of evacuation orders and warnings can be viewed on Cal Fire's website.

The Ventura County Fire Department was also assisting in fighting the fire by sending strike team 1566C — a type 3 or Wildland-style fire engine.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

#RabbitFire [UPDATE] As of last night, an EVACUATION ORDER was issued east of Bridge Street, north of Gilman Springs Road, west of Highway 79, and south of Lamb Canyon Road; including Lamb Canyon Landfill. There were no displacements from this evacuation order, so a care &… pic.twitter.com/6j4PzGUtJK — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 15, 2023

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)