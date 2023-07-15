Firefighters respond to Highland Fire in Beaumont, evacuation orders issued

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department units are responding to a 105-acre wildfire burning near South Highland Springs Avenue and Breckenridge Avenue in Beaumont.

The fire broke out around 2:57 p.m. Friday, firefighters reported. As of 5:32 p.m. it is 0% contained.

Evacuation orders were issued on Breckinridge, between Highland Springs Avenue and Sunningdale.

An evacuation warning was in place west of South Highland Home, south of Sun Lakes, east of Highland Springs.

Firefighters tweeted that a Care and Reception Center was established at Nicolet Middle School at 101 East Nicolet Street in Banning.

The Highland Fire was burning in vegetation at a moderate to rapid rate of speed, firefighters said. The fire broke out near the Four Seasons Community in Beaumont.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)