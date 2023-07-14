Firefighters respond to Reche Fire in Riverside County, evacuation orders in place

Firefighters respond to Reche Fire in Riverside County, evacuation orders in place

Firefighters respond to Reche Fire in Riverside County, evacuation orders in place

CAL FIRE/ Riverside County Fire Department units are battling a roughly 385-acre wildfire burning in the area of Reche Canyon Road near Moreno Valley in Riverside County.

KCAL News

The Reche Fire broke out around 2:28 p.m. Friday. Firefighters tweeted that there were flashy fuels burning. Multiple ground resources and air resources were responding to put out the flames.

As of 5:07 p.m., the fire was 0% contained.

Firefighters issued evacuation orders around 3:50 p.m. for South of Reche Canyon Road, west of Locust/Trust, North of Alta Vista, and East of Reche Vista Drive/Perris Blvd.

There is an evacuation warning north of Ironwood, east of Perris Blvd., south of Alta Vista, and west of Moreno Beach.

The sheriff's department said any resident displaced can go to Valley View High School.

KCAL crews caught video of a ranch property burning during the fire.

Around 4:54 p.m., firefighters reported that the fire had grown from 340 acres to 385 acres.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)