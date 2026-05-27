High gas prices force Southern California law enforcement agencies to use bike patrols, drones to cut spending

On the streets of Pasadena, a growing number of police officers are riding bikes or conducting foot patrols to deal with the rising cost of fuel caused by the war with Iran.

Since the start of the war in late February, through April, Pasadena's fire department has seen a 39% increase in fuel spending. During the same period, the police department also saw a 38% spike in fuel spending.

Police Chief Gene Harris said the department is using fewer cruisers in places like the Rose Bowl. Instead, it's turning to mounted patrols for enforcement. Harris said, "It's really important for us to try to find alternative ways to do things."

CBS News California Investigates also obtained data from a variety of other Southern California cities.

At City Hall in downtown Los Angeles, City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo said the city is projected to spend nearly $50 million on fuel this year. He added that LA is spending $6 million more on fuel this fiscal year than what was initially budgeted. The reason: the fire department's gasoline expenditure skyrocketed 52% between February and April. During the same stretch, the LAPD's spending increased by 27%.

"The more we have to spend on higher fuel prices, the less we're able to spend on personnel, the fewer services that police and fire are able to deliver," Szabo said.

The increase in costs for petroleum and petroleum-related products was felt almost immediately following the outbreak of the conflict, Szabo said. His office said unleaded fuel increased by 33% from $3.72 to $4.95, and diesel increased by 47% from $4.05 to $5.96.

In Beverly Hills, between February and April, the city saw about a 4% bump in gasoline spending, according to city data.

The LA County Sheriff's Department did not provide month-to-month breakdowns, but this fiscal year is estimated to be nearly 32% higher than last year.

In Glendale, the city buys gas in bulk and officials said the price went up 31% per gallon between February and April. But spending for this fiscal year is expected to be down 19% compared to last year. Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian said the city invested in a 30,000-gallon storage tank 20 years ago to weather economic headwinds.

"We buy it when we can, at a cost that makes sense for our residents and us, and we store it," Kassakhian said. "When there's an emergency, we have it when we need it."

Electric and hybrid vehicles have been replacing older parts of the fleet, and the city is using aerial drones to cut down on gas usage.

"The drone is able to get overhead, and the officer sees, 'Hey, this doesn't require three officers to respond,'" Sgt. Mike Pobokhian said. "They can downgrade that incident to perhaps just one officer. Well, that's going to save fuel."

Pasadena officials said patrol cars are still a big part of police work, but they've been equipped with computers that keep a variety of electronic systems powered, without having to keep the engines running when an officer is out of a car.

"For every one hour of idle time, it's equivalent to driving the car about 30 miles," Sgt. James Riehl said.

Harris said upfront investments "make sure we're making good decisions early, so we're not being surprised by things on the back end."

Southern California law enforcement fuel spending

Total amount the city of Beverly Hills has spent on unleaded fuel per month in 2026:

Month January February March April Average Price per Gallon $3.34 $3.70 $3.70 $3.86 Total Gallons Used 10,947 10,947 10,947 10,947 Total Cost Per Month $36,562.98 $40,503.90 $40,503.90 $42,255.42

Source: City of Beverly Hills

Total amount the city of Beverly Hills has spent on renewable diesel fuel per month in 2026:

Month January February March April Average Price per Gallon $3.43 $3.43 $3.40 $3.40 Total Gallons Used 3,779 3,779 3,779 3,779 Total Amount Spent $12,961.97 $12,961.97 $12,848.60 $12,848.60

Source: City of Beverly Hills

City of Pasadena's fuel spending for the fire and police departments in 2026:

Month Department Ullage (Gallons) Avg. Monthly Price per Gallon Total Cost January Fire Department 1,476.28 $3.49 $5,152 January Police Department 11,161.67 $3.49 $38,954 February Fire Department 1,439.60 $3.95 $5,686 February Police Department 10,485.90 $3.95 $41,419 March Fire Department 1,815.30 $4.58 $8,314 March Police Department 11,739.62 $4.58 $53,767 April Fire Department 1,561.89 $5.07 $7,919 April Police Department 11,348.41 $5.07 $57,536

Source: City of Pasadena

The city of Los Angeles' public safety fuel expenditures for fiscal year 2025-26:

Department July August September October November December January February March April Total Police $863,402 $908,307 $929,415 $899,145 $794,157 $739,862 $895,270 $915,269 $1,139,813 $1,162,683 $9,247,322 Fire $610,750 $523,879 $553,723 $514,276 $519,785 $481,271 $485,563 $486,518 $713,201 $740,412 $5,629,379 TOTAL $1,474,152 $1,432,186 $1,483,137 $1,413,421 $1,313,942 $1,221,133 $1,380,834 $1,401,787 $1,853,014 $1,903,095 $14,876,701

Source: City Administrative Officer/City of Los Angeles

The LA County Sheriff's Department's fuel spending for the past fiscal years:

Fiscal Year Date Range Actual Expense FY 2023 July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023 $24,513,129.99 FY 2024 July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024 $24,093,116.72 FY 2025 July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025 $21,987,976.19 FY 2026 Estimated Actuals July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026 $28,977,000

Source: LA County Sheriff's Department