Gas prices reach highs seen 8 months ago

Gas prices in Los Angeles County Wednesday surpassed $5 for the first time since Nov. 30. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the county is now $5.007.

It has been worse. The national average at $3.69 remains far from the record high of $5.02 a gallon last June.

This recent price increase is caused by two things according to experts: OPEC and Russia cutting production and extreme heat.

The heat worldwide has slowed some refinery operations, limiting the production of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

Orange County's average price rose to its highest amount since Nov. 29, to $4.94 per gallon.