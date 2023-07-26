Watch CBS News
Local

Gas prices reach highs seen 8 months ago

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Extreme heat hits prices at the gas pump
Extreme heat hits prices at the gas pump 00:24

Gas prices in Los Angeles County Wednesday surpassed $5 for the first time since Nov. 30. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the county is now $5.007.

It has been worse. The national average at $3.69 remains far from the record high of $5.02 a gallon last June.

This recent price increase is caused by two things according to experts: OPEC and Russia cutting production and extreme heat.

The heat worldwide has slowed some refinery operations, limiting the production of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

Orange County's average price rose to its highest amount since Nov. 29, to $4.94 per gallon.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 8:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.