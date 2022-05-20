Gas prices in LA County hit another record high, averaging $6

More pain at the pump for drivers as the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Thursday, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $6.097.

The average price of gasoline in LA has risen for 22 consecutive days, increasing 32.3 cents, including 2.3 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 20 cents more than one week ago, 29.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.918 greater than one year ago.

The record before Wednesday was $6.07 set March 28.

The rising pump prices are the result of the high cost of oil, according to Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. The price of a barrel of July Brent crude on ICE Futures Europe fell $2.82 Wednesday to settle at $109.11.

The Orange County average price rose to a record for the third consecutive day, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $6.076. It has increased 21 of the past 22 days, rising 36.5 cents, including 2.4 cents Wednesday. The record before Tuesday was $6.029 set March 29.

The national average price rose to a record for the 10th consecutive day, increasing 2.2 cents to $4.589.

Brent crude is the global oil benchmark, accounting for approximately 80% of the world's crude oil.