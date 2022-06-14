Gas prices average $6.45 per gallon in LA County

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County Monday was $6.459, according to AAA. This coming after an 18-day streak of increases in price was disrupted by a one-tenth of a cent drop.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, distribution costs, production costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The Los Angeles County average price has increased $1.663 since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 "sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

The average price of gasoline rose 36.9 cents during the streak, including two-tenths of a cent Sunday. Records were set each of the past 16 days.

The average price is $2.211 greater than one year ago.

In Orange County, prices continue to rise as well. A 17-day streak of increases ended with a decrease of two-tenths of a cent to $6.408 Monday.

The Orange County average price is $2.205 greater than one year ago.

The national average price rose four-tenths of a cent to $5.014, its 17th consecutive record and 21st in the last 22 days. It has increased 42.1 cents over the past 22 days, including six-tenths of a cent Sunday.