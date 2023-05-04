Hazardous gas leak in Wilmington sends four workers to the hospital
The Los Angeles Fire Department said several people got sick by leaking gases in Wilmington Thursday morning.
Authorities said the leak was reported at 6:39 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Pacific Coast Highway.
Four workers were affected and are being treated by what was reported to be a leak of butane and hydrogen sulfide.
One of those workers is in serious condition, but is expected to survive.
The leak was shut down around 7:15 a.m., according to the LAFD.
