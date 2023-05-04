Watch CBS News
Local News

Hazardous gas leak in Wilmington sends four workers to the hospital

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Hazardous gas leak sends 4 workers to the hospital
Hazardous gas leak sends 4 workers to the hospital 01:16

The Los Angeles Fire Department said several people got sick by leaking gases in Wilmington Thursday morning.

Authorities said the leak was reported at 6:39 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Pacific Coast Highway.

gas-leak.png

Four workers were affected and are being treated by what was reported to be a leak of butane and hydrogen sulfide. 

One of those workers is in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

The leak was shut down around 7:15 a.m., according to the LAFD.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 8:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.