Garret Anderson, Los Angeles Angels Hall of Fame outfielder, dies at 53

Garret Anderson, the multitalented outfielder who became the Los Angeles Angels' career hits leader and led the team to its only World Series title, has died. He was 53.

The Angels posted about Anderson's death Friday morning on X, without immediately disclosing the cause or location.

Anderson reached the majors with the then-California Angels in 1994 and played for the club until 2008, primarily as a left fielder. He was a fixture in the heart of their batting order for his entire tenure, becoming the franchise's career leader in games played (2,013), hits (2,368), RBIs (1,292), total bases (3,743), extra-base hits (796), doubles (489) and grand slams (8).

"The Angels organization is mourning the loss of one of our franchise's most beloved icons, Garret Anderson," Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. "Garret was a cornerstone of our organization throughout his 15 seasons, and his stoic presence in the outfield and our clubhouse elevated the Angels into an era of continued success, highlighted by the 2002 World Series championship. Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class and loyalty throughout his career and beyond. His admiration and respect for the game was immeasurable."

Anderson retired from the league in 2011 after 17 seasons. Anderson was an All-Star in 2002, 2003 and 2005.

The Angels will wear a memorial patch this season bearing Anderson's initials, the team announced. They will hold a moment of silence on Friday before the Angels host the San Diego Padres.