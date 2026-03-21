Garland scores 41 and Leonard adds 34 as Clippers extend Mavs' home losing streak to 11 games

Darius Garland scored a season-high 41 points, Kawhi Leonard added 34 with a tying bucket late in regulation and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Dallas 138-131 in overtime on Saturday night, extending the Mavericks' longest home losing streak in 32 years to 11 games.

Derrick Jones Jr. scored 15 points with a pair of 3-pointers in the extra period, and Garland had 11 assists as the Clippers ended a four-game skid that followed a four-game winning streak.

Los Angeles pulled even with Portland for eighth in the Western Conference. Both teams are safely in the mix for the play-in tournament.

Naji Marshall scored 28 points for the Mavericks, who are on their longest skid at the 25-year old American Airlines Center. Dallas had home losing streaks of 19 and 12 games during the 1993-94 season at since-demolished Reunion Arena.

Marshall's steal and assist for P.J. Washington's dunk put Dallas ahead 122-120, but Leonard scored after a timeout to get the Clippers even with 19 seconds to go.

Cooper Flagg, who scored 18 points, missed a jumper in the final seconds, and Washington was just late when he swished a jumper after grabbing an offensive rebound. Washington scored 21 points.

Garland also had a season high with eight 3-pointers, the last following one from Jones that put Los Angeles ahead for good at 125-124 in overtime. A bucket from Leonard and another 3 from Jones put the Clippers up by nine.

Leonard, who has alternated between playing and sitting over the past four games while nursing a sprained left ankle, played 36 minutes, including all of overtime.

Flagg, the rookie No. 1 pick, had nine rebounds and seven assists while matching his season high with four blocked shots.

Up next

Clippers: Milwaukee visits on Monday.

Mavericks: Golden State visits on Monday.