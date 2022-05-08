Garden Grove police arrest attempted murder suspect after lengthy pursuit in U-Haul truck

Authorities arrested an attempted murder suspect after he fled over 75 miles from the spot of the initial crime committed early Saturday morning.

The original scene unfolded at around 2:45 a.m. on the 5300 block of Santa Barbara Avenue in Garden Grove, when the suspect, 51-year-old Ali Samoodi, shot his partner in the head before fleeing the scene in a U-Haul truck.

When authorities with the Garden Grove Police Department arrived, they located the male victim suffering from the gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is said to remain in critical condition.

Officers spoke with several witnesses at the residence where the shooting occurred, and they were able to identify Samoodi as the suspect.

They were able to locate the U-Haul in the City of Menifee, nearly 75 miles away from Garden Grove.

Menifee Police Department officers assisting the investigation attempted to pull over the suspect, who refused to do so, prompting a pursuit that is said to have lasted for 33 miles, per the GGPD incident report.

Samoodi finally came to a stop near the I-10 Freeway and Cedar Avenue area in San Bernardino, after the U-Haul failed to continue following a series of collisions that occurred during the pursuit.

He then barricaded himself inside of the truck for an unknown amount of time, leading officers to call a SWAT team to the scene.

After a short amount of time he was finally taken into custody and booked at Orange County Jail for attempted murder.

The victim's identity was withheld pending the ongoing nature of the investigation.