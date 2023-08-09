Garden Grove officer killed after off-duty crash

A Garden Grove officer died after colliding with another car during his drive home.

The off-duty crash happened on Aug. 7 at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of Euclid Street and Glenoaks Avenue in Anaheim. Authorities arrived at the scene and drove Corporal Han Cho, the off-duty officer, to a local hospital. He died shortly after.

Cho was a 28-year veteran of the Garden Grove Police Department and was assigned to the Neighborhood Traffic Unit.

"We appreciate the outpouring of support we've received from our local law enforcement partners and the community, as we navigate through these tough times," the department said in a statement.

The department said Cho is survived by his family, friends and coworkers. The agency will set up the officer's memorial and donations portal.