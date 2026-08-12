18-year-old Orange County man arrested for teenage girlfriend's death

Garden Grove police arrested an 18-year-old man for homicide after his girlfriend died from injuries she sustained when they were allegedly fighting over the weekend.

In a news release shared Wednesday, police said that they were called to the 8800 block of Hewitt Place at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday for reports of someone bleeding from the head.

"Upon officers' arrival, they located one female victim bleeding profusely from the head area," the release said.

The victim, who has since been identified as 17-year-old Janely Gutierrez, was taken to a nearby hospital in grave condition, according to police. She died the next day.

While investigating the incident, Garden Grove detectives said that they interviewed Gutierrez's live-in boyfriend, Ethan Vidal. He told them that they were involved in an altercation, and he was taken into custody at the scene for attempted homicide, according to the news release.

"To protect the integrity of the investigation, no additional information will be released at this time," police said. "We ask for your patience as we try to determine the facts of the case, provide assistance to surviving family members and additional information will be released at a later time, if appropriate."