Garcetti visits Washington D.C. to meet with various officials

By CBSLA Staff

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to meet with various officials, his office said. 

Garcetti left on Monday and is set to return on Thursday.

According to his office, he will discuss the city's push for infrastructure bills with Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg and will meet with Dr. Ashish Jha to discuss the pandemic.

Garcetti is also set to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California regarding federal support for the Summit of the Americas conference that was held in L.A. last month.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 7:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

