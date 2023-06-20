Garbani fire in Menifee burns 50 acres

A 50-acre brush fire that burned through open space west of Interstate 215 in Menifee threatened numerous homes today, prompting evacuations, though Cal Fire aircraft slowed the flames as they approached the residences.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 12:55 p.m. in the area of Garbani and Haun roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

#GarbaniFIRE UPDATE: Forward rate of spread has been stopped. Fire remains at 50 acres and 5% contained. Fire resources will remain on-scene for several hours. — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 20, 2023

The agency said multiple engine and truck crews from the county and surrounding agencies were sent to the location and encountered flames burning toward properties in the 20700 block of Garbani.

Firefighters immediately established a defensive perimeter around the homes that were immediately threatened and requested two Cal Fire air tankersand a water-dropping helicopter to make runs on the brusher.

Evacuation orders were in place as a precaution for residents within affected areas.

Menifee police officers were summoned to implement road closures along Bradley and Wickerd roads for public safety.

As of 2:25 p.m., fire retardant drops by the aircraft had succeeded in closing off the blaze's path to the west, according to reports from the scene.

Crews were also establishing tentative containment lines to the south and north, using surrounding roads as natural breaks.

It was not immediately clear what might have triggered the blaze.