Watch CBS News
Local News

Garbani fire in Menifee burns 50 acres

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A 50-acre brush fire that burned through open space west of Interstate 215 in Menifee threatened numerous homes today, prompting evacuations, though Cal Fire aircraft slowed the flames as they approached the residences.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 12:55 p.m. in the area of Garbani and Haun roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said multiple engine and truck crews from the county and surrounding agencies were sent to the location and encountered flames burning toward properties in the 20700 block of Garbani.

Firefighters immediately established a defensive perimeter around the homes that were immediately threatened and requested two Cal Fire air tankersand a water-dropping helicopter to make runs on the brusher.

Evacuation orders were in place as a precaution for residents within affected areas.

Menifee police officers were summoned to implement road closures along Bradley and Wickerd roads for public safety.

As of 2:25 p.m., fire retardant drops by the aircraft had succeeded in closing off the blaze's path to the west, according to reports from the scene. 

Crews were also establishing tentative containment lines to the south and north, using surrounding roads as natural breaks.

It was not immediately clear what might have triggered the blaze. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 3:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.